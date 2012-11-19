Ruiz Emanuel

Thanks Norman

Ruiz Emanuel
Ruiz Emanuel
  • Save
Thanks Norman thanks norman chan invite invitation logo
Download color palette

@Norman Chan Eternally Thanks for this unique opportunity. Basically they will see me designing logotypes, is my specialty or at least that's what I get better. Proud to be part of the best design community, sorry for my English, greetings to all.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 19, 2012
Ruiz Emanuel
Ruiz Emanuel

More by Ruiz Emanuel

View profile
    • Like