Steve DeCusatis

PHILA PENNA stickers

Die-cut self-promo PHILA PENNA stickers. Photo and stickers produced by Sticker Mule via their gallery: http://www.stickermule.com/gallery/461-phila-penna-stickers

Lettering drawn in a Ken Barber type workshop, then vectorized and produced. If you're from Philly and are interested in a sticker, please send me an email at steve@stevedecusatis.com. Thanks!

