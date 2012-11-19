Die-cut self-promo PHILA PENNA stickers. Photo and stickers produced by Sticker Mule via their gallery: http://www.stickermule.com/gallery/461-phila-penna-stickers

Lettering drawn in a Ken Barber type workshop, then vectorized and produced. If you're from Philly and are interested in a sticker, please send me an email at steve@stevedecusatis.com. Thanks!