Julie Lockwood

New Jersey

Julie Lockwood
Julie Lockwood
  • Save
New Jersey nj new jersey jersey sandy relief donate print poster
Download color palette

Up-close look at one of my New Jersey prints that I'm selling in order to help with the Sandy relief effort. All of the profits from sales will be donated to the Hurricane Sandy NJ Relief Fund (www.sandynjrelieffund.org/index).

The prints are available in my online store HERE: http://julielockwood.storenvy.com/collections/135386-hurricane-sandy-nj-relief-prints

View all tags
Posted on Nov 19, 2012
Julie Lockwood
Julie Lockwood

More by Julie Lockwood

View profile
    • Like