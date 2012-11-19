Sidharth Rajah

Simple logo design

Sidharth Rajah
Sidharth Rajah
  • Save
Simple logo design logo minimalistic
Download color palette

Just a simple logo design i made in my free time.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 19, 2012
Sidharth Rajah
Sidharth Rajah

More by Sidharth Rajah

View profile
    • Like