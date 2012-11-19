Anna Tulchinskaya

Castaway Farm

Anna Tulchinskaya
Anna Tulchinskaya
  • Save
Castaway Farm identity logo web rabbit bunny farm art nouveau
Download color palette

Having fun expanding logo elements into creeping-crawling site graphics

Cf2
Rebound of
Castaway Farms v2
By Anna Tulchinskaya
View all tags
Posted on Nov 19, 2012
Anna Tulchinskaya
Anna Tulchinskaya

More by Anna Tulchinskaya

View profile
    • Like