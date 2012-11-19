Patricia Mafra

Zebra

Zebra illustration icon character design bw zebra vector
I was asked to design a character-test for a hotel. The brief was to illustrate a zebra, B&W, represented with classic and/or modern accessories.

Posted on Nov 19, 2012
