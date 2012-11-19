Jonas Strandell

Pixel Barber

Jonas Strandell
Jonas Strandell
  • Save
Pixel Barber barber anchor straight razor illustration sailors pipe flat cap tattoo vest stache
Download color palette

Still fiddle about with updates for my Sailors & Mermaids redesign.

Also, cue puns like "Just a few bytes on the sides, Sir?". Heh.

Jonas Strandell
Jonas Strandell

More by Jonas Strandell

View profile
    • Like