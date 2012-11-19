Brian Hoff

New BrianHoffDesign.com

Brian Hoff
Brian Hoff
Hire Me
  • Save
New BrianHoffDesign.com brian hoff portfolio case study
Download color palette

This past Friday we launched a new http://brianhoffdesign.com – fresh with case studies across your desktop, ear (phones) and toilet-time (tablets) devices.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 19, 2012
Brian Hoff
Brian Hoff
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Brian Hoff

View profile
    • Like