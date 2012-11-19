Sock Gardener

Isle Of The Dead – Sketch & Toon

Isle Of The Dead – Sketch & Toon lowpoly cinema4d c4d böcklin cinema 4d arnold böcklin
A bit of experimenting with Cinema 4d's Sketch & Toon. Quite like the comic book starkness of it.

Rebound of
Isle Of The Dead (after Arnold Böcklin)
Posted on Nov 19, 2012
