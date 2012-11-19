Searching a “save changes” icon

Anyone of you has a good idea for an alternative “save changes” icon?

I think the floppy disk icon is “a bit out of date” and the check icon isn’t so clear and is used for the tasks already. (Ok, in context it actually would be clear what it says but still it is used for the tasks too and I don’t like the same icon for two different things …). An alternative of course would be to write “save changes” but it needs to be a button with icon here.

Rebounds welcome ;-)

Lars