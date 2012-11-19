Ivaylo Nedkov

Solo Exhibition Featured

Ivaylo Nedkov
Ivaylo Nedkov
Hire Me
  • Save
Solo Exhibition Featured ivaylo nedkov typography illustration exhibition featured behance
Download color palette

My Solo exhibition project featured on Behance Student Show.
Check it here - http://studentshow.com/gallery/Solo-Exhibition-SOFIA-DESIGN-WEEK-2012/4592143

View all tags
Posted on Nov 19, 2012
Ivaylo Nedkov
Ivaylo Nedkov
Creative Director & Co-Founder of FourPlus Studio.
Hire Me

More by Ivaylo Nedkov

View profile
    • Like