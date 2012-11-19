Zara Picken

Men - A User's Guide

Zara Picken
Zara Picken
  • Save
Men - A User's Guide art design illustration editorial quote text spot men women relationships authors writers book pencil
Download color palette

Spot illustration integrating quote for the “Men - A User’s Guide” feature in Stella magazine.

Full illustration here: http://zaraillustrates.tumblr.com/tagged/stella

Zara Picken
Zara Picken

More by Zara Picken

View profile
    • Like