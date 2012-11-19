Zara Picken

Men - A User's Guide

Zara Picken
Zara Picken
  • Save
Men - A User's Guide art design illustration still life objects book cover silhouette editorial magazine manual women men relationships flower list pen bookmark desk
Download color palette

My illustrations were featured in Stella magazine (part of the Sunday Telegraph) yesterday.

The artwork accompanied a feature by four famous writers, including recent Man Booker Prize winner Hilary Mantel, who revealed what their lives to date had taught them about men.

Full illustration here: http://zaraillustrates.tumblr.com/tagged/stella

Zara Picken
Zara Picken

More by Zara Picken

View profile
    • Like