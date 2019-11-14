Mobile app - Yakuza

Hi Dribbblers! How is your week going? Delicios design for today! The mobile app concept is supposed to function as a service for japaneese food catering. The app suggests the dish of the day so you can rely on this choice and order the food to your home or office. Simple interface, clean design and bright illustrations are a total trend. Let us know if you like it!

