Erdis Driza

100 Vjet Shtet App Mock Up21

Erdis Driza
Erdis Driza
  • Save
100 Vjet Shtet App Mock Up21 100 vjet shtet shqiperia albania app smartphone android app iphone app kosovo erdis driza
Download color palette

A little detail from a smartphone quiz app that i've designed.

http://www.behance.net/gallery/100-vjet-shtet-smartphone-app/4795711

Erdis Driza
Erdis Driza

More by Erdis Driza

View profile
    • Like