Carina Reis

Cute Nigiri Couple

Carina Reis
Carina Reis
  • Save
Cute Nigiri Couple nigiri vector illustration illustrator food japanese chinese cute kawaii chopsticks sushi tray shrimp salmon
Download color palette

Full view -> http://goo.gl/LSE8L

Carina Reis
Carina Reis

More by Carina Reis

View profile
    • Like