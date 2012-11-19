Pasta di Gragnano - Valci

See and comment full project here:

http://www.behance.net/gallery/Valci-Fine-Italian-Food/5922675

Established in 2011, Valci is a Fine Italian Food Brand.Valci offers its customers controlled origin and good quality food, according to the tradition of craftsmanship and away from processes of supermarkets.The typical products of the Italian regions are meticulously searched and selected, making Valci's products witnesses of Mediterranean cuisine.

Featuring a genuine goodness associated with memories of a more healthy and simple time, Valci's name represents a declaration of intent, it derives from "Valore al Cibo".

For Valci we designed naming, logo and packaging for core range and seasonal products. The visual imagery refers to the old fashioned Italian food label.

Designed with @Domenico Di Donna