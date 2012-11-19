Screengrab of a colourful and beautiful typographic poster that was designed by Harlequin Studio and would look amazing on any wall, especially in a design studio.

Fine art print on natural white, matte, ultra smooth, 100% cotton rag, acid and lignin free archival paper using an advanced digital dry ink method to ensure vibrant image quality. Custom trimmed with 1” border for framing.

http://society6.com/HarlequinStudio/Design-Life#