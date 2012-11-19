Pesto di Pistacchi

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
See and comment full project here:
http://www.behance.net/gallery/Valci-Fine-Italian-Food/5922675
Established in 2011, Valci is a Fine Italian Food Brand.Valci offers its customers controlled origin and good quality food, according to the tradition of craftsmanship and away from processes of supermarkets.The typical products of the Italian regions are meticulously searched and selected, making Valci's products witnesses of Mediterranean cuisine.
Featuring a genuine goodness associated with memories of a more healthy and simple time, Valci's name represents a declaration of intent, it derives from "Valore al Cibo".
For Valci we designed naming, logo and packaging for core range and seasonal products. The visual imagery refers to the old fashioned Italian food.
Designed with @Domenico Di Donna