1021 Media Logo

1021 Media Logo pentagon star blend colorful abstract
A variety of media services is here suggested with shapes and colours blending together to form a stylized five-pointed star and a surrounding pentagram, known to be seen as a mathematical perfection symbol due to the fact that it's based on the golden ratio.

Posted on Nov 19, 2012
