Mumgo.com.au front-end

I've created the front-end (design, html, css, jquery) for www.mumgo.com.au, one of the freshly launched ventures of the giant theCatchGroup, the #1 online retailer in Australia (catchoftheday, scoopon, mumgo, vinmofo, eatnow, groceryrun - to mention some of their websites)

Posted on Nov 19, 2012
