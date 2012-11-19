Kerem Suer

John Deere

John Deere john deere tractor logo design rebound
Not a logo or branding person here, I love this playoff so here's my shot. I spent 7 years of my life staring at John Deere tractors and the horrible typography and weirdnesses about the logo often bugged me. So I simplified it. Why this shape? No idea, there's probably tons of background to this logo, and I literally scraped the whole thing in 4 minutes, sorry Mr. Deere.

Oh and here's the current logo.

Posted on Nov 19, 2012
