Just Type for Mac

just type
Just Type for Mac is coming! I want Just Type to be a complete package, and I'd never developed on the Mac before so I thought it'd be fun. Let me know what you guys think!

Also, I'm going to need beta testers soon, so if you'd like to beta test, let me know.

I had to shrink the screenshot a little, so check out the full view here: http://cl.ly/KzMz.

Posted on Nov 19, 2012
