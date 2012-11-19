🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Just Type for Mac is coming! I want Just Type to be a complete package, and I'd never developed on the Mac before so I thought it'd be fun. Let me know what you guys think!
Also, I'm going to need beta testers soon, so if you'd like to beta test, let me know.
I had to shrink the screenshot a little, so check out the full view here: http://cl.ly/KzMz.