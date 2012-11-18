Matt Vergotis

Jack Whitehall

I was commissioned to do a signature style logo for British Comedian/ Actor Jack Whitehall recently, as well as the production company Jackpot.

Slight modifications have been made to this design which became the chosen concept for Jack.

You can see the full presentation of both brands here and a second variation where the Surname is written in the same signature style.

http://www.behance.net/gallery/Jack-Whitehall/5959787

