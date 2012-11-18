Anthony Wartinger

Wii U eShop Redesign

Anthony Wartinger
Anthony Wartinger
Hire Me
  • Save
Wii U eShop Redesign wii wii u nintendo ui interace orange eshop video games mario
Download color palette

After seeing this lackluster design by Nintendo for their new console's eShop I thought i'd give it a go. Still working on it, more progress to come.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 18, 2012
Anthony Wartinger
Anthony Wartinger
Born, raised, and designing in the Heart of it All.
Hire Me

More by Anthony Wartinger

View profile
    • Like