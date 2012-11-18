3WNDR®

Edward Teabelly - Nosferatea

Edward Teabelly - Nosferatea t-shirt illustration vector dracula halloween tea bats england
This is a design I did for Edward Teabelly Clothing Co. in the UK. So much fun! You can grab yours at http://edwardteabelly.bigcartel.com/product/nosferatea

Posted on Nov 18, 2012
