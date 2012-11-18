Pedro Veneziano

Eurostile [GIF]

Eurostile [GIF] animation framebyframe eurostile typography gif
Download color palette

College works are killing me, so I'm not having much time for my own stuff. This is a (tricky) fragment of an animation I'm working on for Typography class. First time doing something frame-by-frame, and I have to say: this is tough.

Posted on Nov 18, 2012
