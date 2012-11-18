Pawprints provides a place for you to store special moments with your dog(s) and share them with your dog's friends.

Created in 10 weeks with @Vickie Angie

and @Malika Butler

- Check out the full pixels: http://i.imgur.com/NOGFx.jpg

- Check out our promo on vimeo: http://vimeo.com/53743120

- Check out more screens on meer.li: http://iphone.meer.li/designs/pawprints