Pawprints provides a place for you to store special moments with your dog(s) and share them with your dog's friends.
Created in 10 weeks with @Vickie Angie
and @Malika Butler

- Check out the full pixels: http://i.imgur.com/NOGFx.jpg
- Check out our promo on vimeo: http://vimeo.com/53743120
- Check out more screens on meer.li: http://iphone.meer.li/designs/pawprints

Posted on Nov 18, 2012
