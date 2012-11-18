Adam Prunty ● Giant Leap

Giant Leap : Logo Exploration WIP

Giant Leap : Logo Exploration WIP wip space rocket retro vintage design stars
I can never quit tinkering with things. Trying to come up with a tshirt design for my freelance biz. Still a work-in-progress, so critiques welcome.

Posted on Nov 18, 2012
