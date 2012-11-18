Luke Chamberlin

Subway Dreams (Atlantis)

Subway Dreams (Atlantis) illustration vector sticker
I made a sticker that looks suspiciously like the NYC subway maps. A devious person could attach these stickers to MTA posters to confuse and delight tourists and locals alike.

Posted on Nov 18, 2012
