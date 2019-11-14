The Visual Team

Mr. Illustrator Telegram Sticker Pack (Freebie)

Here’s one for the designers struggling with Illustrator.

Having trouble meeting the deadline? Don't worry, we gotcha.
Time to act cute and send these to your boss.

12 whole stickers to express all your emotional highs and lows.
That oughta buy you some extra time!

Add Mr. Illustrator to your Telegram now!
https://thevisual.team/resources/mr-illustrator-telegram-sticker-pack/

