IMDb Website Redesign

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I've been working on this website redesign for IMDb and decided it was time to apply some graphics to finalize the visual style. I will have more shots of this project as the design progresses
Seen here is the Homepage interface featuring an improved header (with specialized advertising space), more emphasis on the search feature and a cleaner, more simple, landing page.