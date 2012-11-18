Marc Nash

IMDb Website Redesign

Marc Nash
Marc Nash
  • Save
IMDb Website Redesign web website redesign ui ux interface imdb simple clean design advertising search
Download color palette

I've been working on this website redesign for IMDb and decided it was time to apply some graphics to finalize the visual style. I will have more shots of this project as the design progresses

Seen here is the Homepage interface featuring an improved header (with specialized advertising space), more emphasis on the search feature and a cleaner, more simple, landing page.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 18, 2012
Marc Nash
Marc Nash

More by Marc Nash

View profile
    • Like