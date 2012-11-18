Luke Chamberlin

Modernist iOS weather app

Modernist iOS weather app illustration vector
I tried to make a modernist iOS weather app that referenced the grand complications found in fine watches, but with modern updates like real time weather.

Posted on Nov 18, 2012
