Luke Chamberlin

Letterpress printer

Luke Chamberlin
Luke Chamberlin
  • Save
Letterpress printer illustration vector
Download color palette

I like old letterpress printers. This is based on a Vandercook No. 3 Proof Press.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 18, 2012
Luke Chamberlin
Luke Chamberlin

More by Luke Chamberlin

View profile
    • Like