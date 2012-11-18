Elia Kanaki

Dribbble Coin

icon adobe fireworks vector
Hi there. Here is a coin of my appreciation of all great designers here at Dribbble :).

Thanks to Mike Beecham (http://dribbble.com/mikebeecham) for the invite.

This quick design is done entirely in Adobe FireWorks. No textures or bitmaps. Only vectors+native effects.

Posted on Nov 18, 2012
