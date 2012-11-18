Callum Hopkins

Dawn of the Dead BIOS

Dawn of the Dead BIOS zombie undead dead poster grunge computing pc i.t dark film
My Long Serving PC died this weekend, so I made a piss-take B-Movie poster to honor it's absolute solid servitude to me for over 7 years. Goodbye old friend, you will be sadly missed...until you return as a zombie PC, OMFG GRAB THE GUNS!! ;)

Posted on Nov 18, 2012
