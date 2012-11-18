Javi Pérez

TV Interaction

Javi Pérez
Javi Pérez
Hire Me
  • Save
TV Interaction tv remote interaction concept hands
Download color palette

To avoid losing TV Remote, use your hands!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 18, 2012
Javi Pérez
Javi Pérez
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Javi Pérez

View profile
    • Like