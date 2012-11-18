See and comment full project here:

http://www.behance.net/gallery/A-magazine-iPad-version/5910031

For account of Cefriel I worked for about one year as a consultant in Rcs Periodici, working with graphic designer of the weekly "A", for the realization of the iPad version of the magazine. During this period I have been involved in the design of the iPad version of the magazine, designing the user experience, part of pages layout and part of icons in line with the graphic design of the magazine and collaborating with art directors, graphic designers and photo editors.