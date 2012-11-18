Giuseppina Grieco

A day in the life - Icon Set

Giuseppina Grieco
Giuseppina Grieco
  • Save
A day in the life - Icon Set icon set employee car train workplace village traffic lights public transport private transport grain gradient illustrated icon illustration editorial
Download color palette

See and comment full project here:
http://www.behance.net/gallery/A-day-in-the-life/5877603

Thank you!

Giuseppina Grieco
Giuseppina Grieco

More by Giuseppina Grieco

View profile
    • Like