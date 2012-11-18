James Dinsdale

AW

James Dinsdale
James Dinsdale
  • Save
AW logo logo design branding identity
Download color palette

OK, so GIMP doesn't like blurred backgrounds when optimising for GIF animation, ignore that, what do you guys think of the logo? I can't help thinking something's missing.

It's for a seafood restaurant with a old-worldy sailing theme, hence the anchor.

Any criticism welcome :)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 18, 2012
James Dinsdale
James Dinsdale

More by James Dinsdale

View profile
    • Like