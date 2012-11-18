Holiday Card V1

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
This was my first (rough) pass at the illustrated holiday card. Although I like where the idea was going with the technical, architectural feel, I decided to shelf it part way through for a more playful idea. Maybe it will come back another time.