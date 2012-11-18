Soundslice Controls

PJ Macklin

Video interface elements. Play control, speed toggle, song zoom, and scrolling selection. You can check out the interface (and this particular song) at http://www.soundslice.com/yt/aWa6aChSf1w/

Posted on Nov 18, 2012
