Jeff Broderick

Signing In... iPhone UI

Jeff Broderick
Jeff Broderick
Hire Me
  • Save
Signing In... iPhone UI collective ray loading signin nobanding spinner ios ui interface iphone retina dark login
Download color palette

A simple loading spinner we have been working on at Collective Ray for a client of ours. What do you guys think?

Jeff Broderick
Jeff Broderick
Your mom's favorite product designer designer.
Hire Me

More by Jeff Broderick

View profile
    • Like