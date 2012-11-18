Mikha Makhoul

Scan Me ios design iphone app entertainment ui design ux grand cinemas theatre augmented reality scanner app render movie addict app design photoshop
after registering, users have to scan the ticket's QR code in order to enter the draw & have the chance to be the Movie Addict of the year

created by Novium Collective team

