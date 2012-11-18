Chris Hood

Creactive
Same idea, different execution. More interesting? The idea being that this is pretty much all just one line, creating the K within the D. All your feedback is greatly appreciated, even if you prefer the shot this is a rebound of.

Creartive
Posted on Nov 18, 2012
