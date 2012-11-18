Alan Zúñiga

He is not my friend

Alan Zúñiga
Alan Zúñiga
  • Save
He is not my friend spider spiderman spidey venom vintage peter peterparker purple red blue black enemies marvel comics draw illustration
Download color palette

Hi buddies, i want to share my design for the spiderman threadless contest, if want to see full design, can do it here: http://beta.threadless.com/spiderman/he-is-not-my-friend/
and if you liked please vote with the super five and don´t be shame please be nice and share it.

Alan Zúñiga
Alan Zúñiga

More by Alan Zúñiga

View profile
    • Like