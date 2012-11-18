Michael Pons
Crown & Mane

Drape & Tanner

Michael Pons
Crown & Mane
Michael Pons for Crown & Mane
Hire Us
  • Save
Drape & Tanner logo branding clothing apparel needle sewing couture retro ribbon thread spool
Download color palette

Branding collabo with Mike Jones a.k.a @Bucket826. Dangerous combination. Let us know what you think.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 18, 2012
Crown & Mane
Crown & Mane
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Crown & Mane

View profile
    • Like