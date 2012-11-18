No Rain App front view

I don't know about where you live, but when choosing what to wear all I really care about is "whether" it will rain or not today.. Hence our idea for a "No Rain" App! :)

My buddy @eCSSpert and myself had been working on this experimental app in our spare time..

Unfortunately the organization supplying the data it requires wants a ton of money for a data license in order to allow us to make it public... :/

Anyway, these are 2 of the design variations we tried...

A larger version can be found here: http://dl.dropbox.com/u/519905/No-Rain-App-1.4-c-mediumres.jpg

P.S. if anyone knows a different and detailed enough weather data source, please let us know! :)