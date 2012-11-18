Eric Liang

logo design for a seafood restaurant

seafood fish logo design food restaurant sea water lagoon laguna
a school project to design a logo for a seafood restaurant in Indonesia called "Laguna seafood"

trying to implying letter "L" to the iconic mackerel fish

Posted on Nov 18, 2012
