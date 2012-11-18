Matt Gentile

Push Notification UI

Push Notification UI free freebie resource vector photoshop psd ui ux gui design user interface push notification yes no tick cross
Here is a little push notification design. Everything is vector and can be scaled to any size if needed. It also includes a Photoshop PSD like always, enjoy :)

Also, made 6k followers today, so just wanted to thank everyone for supporting me so far!

